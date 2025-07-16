Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Chicago area as strong storms bring wind, ground stops

A line of afternoon severe storms could cause wind damage and possibly produce tornadoes in the Chicago area Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cook County until 4:15 p.m.

There is a ground stop at Chicago O'Hare and Chicago Midway airports due to the storms, FAA officials said. The duration of the stop is not known. O'Hare is also reporting ground delays averaging about two hours due to the storms and departure delays averaging 45 minutes and growing because of the weather.

Winds gusts over 60 miles per hour were recorded at the airports and in the city, with a peak wind gust of 67 miles per hour at O'Hare around 3:50 p.m.

ComEd is reporting power outages affecting more than 11,000 customers throughout the city and suburbs. The most outages are being reported in the western suburbs near Elmhurst, Lombard and Addison.

Meteorologist Albert Ramon said the storm began picking up strength as it approached the city due to the heat and the high humidity in the air. Heavy downpours began in the Loop just after 3:45 p.m., and are expected to last about 30 minutes, Ramon said. Lightning and thunder is also apparent.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Boone, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Kankakee, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois and Lake, Jasper, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 8 p.m. It is likely that watch will be expired earlier because of the speed of the storms.

The storms could bring hail up to one inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. There is also a risk for tornadoes developing, which while low is also not zero.

While the storms are expected to bring heavy downpours, they're also expected to move through the Chicago area much quicker than last week's storms that caused flash flooding on the West Side. As such, there is less of a flooding risk Wednesday evening but a greater chance of wind damage from strong, gusty winds.

The majority of the Chicago area is under a level two "slight" risk of severe weather.

Temperatures Wednesday will reach the 90s with noticeable humidity, driving real feel up towards 100 degrees. The storms will drop those temperatures drastically by about 20 degrees, with forecasted highs for Thursday only in the low 70s and cooler than we've seen in more than a month. In some lakefront communities, Thursday highs may not even reach 70.

The onshore winds keeping temperatures cool will also produce dangerous swimming and boating conditions; a Beach Hazard Statement is expected on Thursday into Friday.