Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer-like conditions continue

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer-like conditions continue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The summer-like warmth ends this weekend with two more days in the 80s. 

Friday's temperatures will be near 81degrees with partly cloudy skies and breezy condition.

It stays warm and rain free through most of Saturday before scattered storms arrive in the area by night. Rain lingers into early Sunday with scattered showers in the afternoon.

Some wet snow may mix for areas north of the city. 

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 14, 2023 / 5:18 AM

