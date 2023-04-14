Chicago First Alert Weather: Summer-like conditions continue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The summer-like warmth ends this weekend with two more days in the 80s.
Friday's temperatures will be near 81degrees with partly cloudy skies and breezy condition.
It stays warm and rain free through most of Saturday before scattered storms arrive in the area by night. Rain lingers into early Sunday with scattered showers in the afternoon.
Some wet snow may mix for areas north of the city.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.