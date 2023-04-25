Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning showers, cooler day ahead

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cooler day is ahead. 

Monday starts off with showers that are expected to clear around noon. The best chance for rain remains through 8 a.m.

daypart-5-panel-today-49.png

Rain clear by the afternoon as temperatures stay in the upper 40s and low 50s.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-89.png

Sunshine returns Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s.

Gradually warming back to the 60s before rain returns for the weekend.   

laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

