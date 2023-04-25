Chicago First Alert Weather: Morning showers, cooler day ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cooler day is ahead.
Monday starts off with showers that are expected to clear around noon. The best chance for rain remains through 8 a.m.
Rain clear by the afternoon as temperatures stay in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Sunshine returns Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s.
Gradually warming back to the 60s before rain returns for the weekend.
