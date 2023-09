The Hottest Days Ever In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures of 100 degrees or more in Chicago are actually fairly rare.

Since 2000, only six days reached that mark. However, 1988 was especially brutal, with seven days of 100 degrees or more.

Here is a list of 100-degree days in Chicago:

July 16, 1887: 100

July 17, 1887: 100

July 10, 1901: 102

July 21, 1901: 103

*July 3, 1911: 100

*July 4, 1911: 102

*July 5, 1911: 102

July 27, 1916: 100

July 30, 1916: 102

August 5, 1918: 102

August 6, 1918: 101

August 12, 1918: 101

July 19, 1930: 101

June 7, 1933: 100

June 27, 1933: 100

June 1, 1934: 102

July 22, 1934: 101

July 24, 1934: 105

August 8, 1934: 100

July 10, 1936: 102

September 7, 1939: 100

July 24, 1940: 101

July 25, 1940: 101

July 17, 1942: 100

June 27, 1944: 100

July 18, 1946: 100

*August 4, 1947: 100

*August 5, 1947: 100

*August 6, 1947: 101

August 24, 1947: 100

July 3, 1949: 102

June 28, 1952: 101

June 19, 1953: 102

June 20, 1953: 104

September 1, 1953: 101

September 2, 1953: 101

June 25, 1954: 100

July 27, 1955: 100

July 1, 1956: 103

September 7, 1960: 100

June 27, 1971: 101

June 28, 1971: 101

July 10, 1976: 100

July 7, 1980: 102

July 20, 1980: 101

July 22, 1983: 100

July 28, 1983: 100

**June 20, 1988: 104

**June 21, 1988: 101

**June 25, 1988: 103

**July 14, 1988: 100

**July 15, 1988: 102

**August 1, 1988: 100

**August 2, 1988: 100

July 10, 1989: 101

July 22, 1991: 101

August 2, 1991: 101

July 13, 1995: 104

July 14, 1995: 100

July 30, 1999: 101

July 24, 2005: 102

June 28, 2012: 100

July 4, 2012: 102*

July 5, 2012: 103*

July 6, 2012: 103*

August 24, 2023: 100 (Heat index, or "feels like" temperature hit a record of 120 degrees)

* Greatest number of consecutive 100-degree days (3)

**Greatest number of 100-degree days in one year (7)