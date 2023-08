Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs near 90 for first day of Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another hot and humid day is ahead.

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees Thursday with sunshine earlier and more clouds by the afternoon.

Temperatures cool down to the 80s Friday and the 70s near the lake.

Shower and storms increase in coverage late Saturday with rain much of Sunday.