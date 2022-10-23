Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the upper 70s, gusty wind ahead

Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the upper 70s, gusty wind for Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After highs reached around 80 degrees Saturday -- about 20 degrees above average -- Sunday will be a gusty day with warming into the upper 70s.

High clouds will increase ahead of the main cold front.

Shower chances arrive Sunday night.

The best chance for rain is Tuesday, and cooler air arrives on the other side of the system.

Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low around 60

SUNDAY: Windy and warm. High of 78. South winds may gust 30-35 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. Low 63

MONDAY: A few showers possible. Otherwise cloudy. High 75

TUESDAY: Rain likely. High 65

