Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the upper 70s, gusty wind ahead

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After highs reached around 80 degrees Saturday -- about 20 degrees above average -- Sunday will be a gusty day with warming into the upper 70s. 

High clouds will increase ahead of the main cold front. 

Day Planner for 10/23/22 CBS
High temperatures for 10/23/22 CBS

Shower chances arrive Sunday night. 

The best chance for rain is Tuesday, and cooler air arrives on the other side of the system. 

Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low around 60
SUNDAY: Windy and warm. High of 78. South winds may gust 30-35 mph
SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. Low 63
MONDAY: A few showers possible. Otherwise cloudy. High 75
TUESDAY: Rain likely. High 65

7-day forecast for 10/22/22 CBS
First published on October 22, 2022 / 11:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

