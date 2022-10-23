Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the upper 70s, gusty wind ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After highs reached around 80 degrees Saturday -- about 20 degrees above average -- Sunday will be a gusty day with warming into the upper 70s.
High clouds will increase ahead of the main cold front.
Shower chances arrive Sunday night.
The best chance for rain is Tuesday, and cooler air arrives on the other side of the system.
Forecast
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low around 60
SUNDAY: Windy and warm. High of 78. South winds may gust 30-35 mph
SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers. Low 63
MONDAY: A few showers possible. Otherwise cloudy. High 75
TUESDAY: Rain likely. High 65
