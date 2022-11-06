Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies, big swings in temperature ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will be in a quiet pattern most of this week, but big swings in temperatures are coming later in the forecast.

Sunday night will bring clear skies and a low temperature of 38 degrees.

Day planner for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. CBS

High temperatures for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. CBS

Expect sunny skies and a high of 55 Monday.

Skies will be sunny for most of the week. Temperatures will slowly warm to near 70 by Thursday, followed by a dramatic cooldown for the weekend.

Temperature outlook for the next week. CBS

Seven-day forecast. CBS