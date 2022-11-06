Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Clear skies, big swings in temperature ahead

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will be in a quiet pattern most of this week, but big swings in temperatures are coming later in the forecast. 

Sunday night will bring clear skies and a low temperature of 38 degrees. 

Expect sunny skies and a high of 55 Monday. 

Skies will be sunny for most of the week. Temperatures will slowly warm to near 70 by Thursday, followed by a dramatic cooldown for the weekend. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 5:14 PM

