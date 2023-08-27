Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine, dry conditions continue

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunshine continues into the week for the Chicago area with dry weather and late summer temperatures. 

Sunday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 60 degrees. 

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 82 degrees on Monday. 

No rain is expected in the seven day forecast. Temperatures warm up by Labor Day weekend. 

First published on August 27, 2023 / 4:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

