Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine, dry conditions continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunshine continues into the week for the Chicago area with dry weather and late summer temperatures.
Sunday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 60 degrees.
Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 82 degrees on Monday.
No rain is expected in the seven day forecast. Temperatures warm up by Labor Day weekend.
