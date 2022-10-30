Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers to wrap up before trick-or-treating

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday will be a cloudy night with widely scattered showers.

The chance for rain will linger into Monday before wrapping up by late afternoon. Conditions should be quite pleasant for trick-or-treaters! Expect a slow clearing sky and pleasant temperatures in the 50s.

No winter coat will be necessary for trick-or-treating this year! CBS

Expect pleasant temperatures for Halloween. CBS

Tuesday will bring a good deal of sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the first days of November.

Temperatures will cool down with rain returning by the weekend.

FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. LOW: 51

MONDAY: Showers end by afternoon then slow clearing. HIGH: 61

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 55

Warmer temperatures return to the Chicago area this week. CBS