Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered showers to wrap up before trick-or-treating
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday will be a cloudy night with widely scattered showers.
The chance for rain will linger into Monday before wrapping up by late afternoon. Conditions should be quite pleasant for trick-or-treaters! Expect a slow clearing sky and pleasant temperatures in the 50s.
Tuesday will bring a good deal of sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the first days of November.
Temperatures will cool down with rain returning by the weekend.
FORECAST
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. LOW: 51
MONDAY: Showers end by afternoon then slow clearing. HIGH: 61
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 55
