Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy, mild evening with a slight shower chance

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was high temperatures again Sunday with highs reaching the upper 70s and near 80 -- a good 20 degrees above average. 

Sunday night will be breezy and mild. It brings a slight shower chance overnight with southern Wisconsin favored for the best rain chance. A rumble of thunder is also possible. 

Monday will be cloudy and mild. 

Expect the highest rain chance on Tuesday, basically a washout. 

Temperatures will cool once the front passes. 

SUNDAY NIGHT: Turning cloudy. Shower chance overnight. Isolated thunder. Low 63
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and mild. High 75
TUESDAY: Rain likely. High 63

First published on October 23, 2022 / 5:12 PM

