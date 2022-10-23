Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy, mild evening with a slight shower chance
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was high temperatures again Sunday with highs reaching the upper 70s and near 80 -- a good 20 degrees above average.
Sunday night will be breezy and mild. It brings a slight shower chance overnight with southern Wisconsin favored for the best rain chance. A rumble of thunder is also possible.
Monday will be cloudy and mild.
Expect the highest rain chance on Tuesday, basically a washout.
Temperatures will cool once the front passes.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Turning cloudy. Shower chance overnight. Isolated thunder. Low 63
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and mild. High 75
TUESDAY: Rain likely. High 63
