Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening showers possible, severe storm threat Friday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An evening light shower or sprinkle is possible on Wednesday, then expect a clearing sky overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Upper 50s for lows in the western suburbs.

Patchy fog is possible overnight through Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature morning sunshine, then turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible. Highs in the low 80s, but staying in the upper 70s near the lake.

Scattered storms are in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening. 

Storms that do develop could be strong or severe. Storms producing damaging winds and hail are the main concern.

Clearing skies and hotter Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storm and rain chances return Sunday evening through Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies with patchy fog overnight. Low 65°

THURSDAY: Morning sun, then afternoon clouds. A spotty shower is possible. High 84°

FRIDAY: Scattered storms possible in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong or severe. High 86°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 4:50 PM

