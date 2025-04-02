Flooding blocks streets, stalls cars in south suburbs and on Chicago's South Side

Flooding blocks streets, stalls cars in south suburbs and on South Side

Flooding blocks streets, stalls cars in south suburbs and on South Side

Heavy downpours caused flooding in the south suburbs and the South Side of Chicago Wednesday, stranding some drivers who stalled out on the washed-out roads.

Storms moved into the Chicago area overnight and continued through midday, bringing rounds of heavy downpours, thunder and lightning in waves throughout the area.

In Dolton, cars had to carefully navigate flooded roads, or risk becoming stuck in the high waters. Several cars had stalled out on 144th Street near Indiana Avenue.

People in southwest suburban Robbins faced similarly treacherous commutes. Drivers are urged not to try to drive through standing water, even if it looks shallow, and to find alternate routes les they stall out when the flooding is deeper than it looks.

There was also flooding on the South Side of Chicago. At 119th and Vincennes near eastbound I-57, the four-lane road was reduced by standing water to two lanes, leaving drivers slowly crawling towards the highway entrance ramps.

Another round of storms is expected in the afternoon and evening, especially in the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana, where a tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m.