Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cold Thursday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Really cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Most locations will have wind chills in the single digits and low teens by Thursday morning. Not as windy Thursday, but still breezy. Highs in the mid 30s and mostly sunny.

A brief warmup for Friday thanks to gusty southerly winds. Highs will be in the low 50s. A strong cold front moves in Friday night with a few light showers.

Behind the front, it will be cold this weekend with highs in the 30s.

Chilly next week with a slight chance for rain on Monday and a chance for snow showers on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and very cold. Low 19°, wind chills in the single digits and teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 37°

FRIDAY: Cloudy & windy with a slight chance of rain. High 50°

