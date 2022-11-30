CBS 2's Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has the 5 p.m. forecast for Nov. 30, 2022.

Chicago First Alert Weather: Wind chill makes it feel cold CBS 2's Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon has the 5 p.m. forecast for Nov. 30, 2022.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On