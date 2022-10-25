Chicago Weather Alert: Waves of rain

CBS 2





CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure over Missouri lifts northeast, waves of rain target Chicago for the rest of the day and the night.

An additional inch at least is possible on top of what we've already received.

The low for Tuesday night is 46.

Wednesday will feature an early morning sprinkle then gusty north/northwest winds pull in dry, cooler air.

Skies clear through the afternoon.

The high for Wednesday is 55.

For Thursday, skies will be partly sunny with a high of 56.