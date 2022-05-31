Chicago Weather Alert: Strong storms possible through the evening

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening across the Chicago area.

The severe weather threat is a level 2 out of 5, with the main concern coming from storms that could produce gusty winds and hail.

The threat for storms will slowly decrease after sunset, but scattered showers will remain in the forecast through the overnight. Lows will be mild in the low 60s.

After a chance for rain in the morning, expect a partly cloudy and cool Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A chance for showers Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday and Friday will remain cooler in the low 70s.

Isolated showers and storms possible this weekend, with better chances for storms early next workweek.

TONIGHT: Evening storms possible, some could be strong or severe. Scattered showers overnight. Low 64°

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower, then partly cloudy and much cooler in the afternoon. High 71°

THURSDAY: An early morning shower, then partly cloudy and cool. High 73°