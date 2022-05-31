Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Strong storms possible through the evening

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening across the Chicago area. 

10pm-radar.png
CBS

The severe weather threat is a level 2 out of 5, with the main concern coming from storms that could produce gusty winds and hail. 

severe-outlook.png
CBS

The threat for storms will slowly decrease after sunset, but scattered showers will remain in the forecast through the overnight. Lows will be mild in the low 60s.

lows-tonight-adi-18.png
CBS

After a chance for rain in the morning, expect a partly cloudy and cool Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

highs-tomorrow-adi-17.png
CBS

A chance for showers Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday and Friday will remain cooler in the low 70s. 

3-day-9.png
CBS

Isolated showers and storms possible this weekend, with better chances for storms early next workweek.

7-day-18.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Evening storms possible, some could be strong or severe. Scattered showers overnight. Low 64°

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower, then partly cloudy and much cooler in the afternoon. High 71°

THURSDAY: An early morning shower, then partly cloudy and cool. High 73°

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 4:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.