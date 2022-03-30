Watch CBS News

Chicago Weather Alert: soaking rainfall coming through

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaking rain today could bring 1" to 2" of rainfall, with isolated higher amounts under any thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has dropped an earlier Wind Advisory for Kankakee, but a Wind Advisory remains in place for Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana until 9 p.m., with gusts of up to 45 mph possible. 

Strong winds have not materialized so far, so that advisory might also be dropped this afternoon.

So far today, stable air off the lake and cloud cover has kept storm chances away. However, as low pressure over northeast Iowa now moves in our direction, rain chances increase and we could have embedded thunderstorms. Visibility drops with any downpours this afternoon. 

Once the cold front passes tonight, it will feel like February tomorrow with cold rain at times and wet snowflakes.

REST OF THIS AFTERNOON: DOWNPOURS LIKELY. THUNDERSTORM CHANCE. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 60S.

TONIGHT: BREEZY & WET. LOW 38.

THURSDAY: CHILLY RAIN SHOWERS & FLURRIES. HIGH AROUND 40.

FRIDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 47. 

Normal high is 53 degrees.

First published on March 30, 2022 / 12:54 PM

