Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms Tuesday night

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area. 

A dry morning is ahead with temperatures climbing near 90s degrees throughout the day. 

Thunderstorm chances arrive later in the evening, after 5 p.m. and last into the night. Damaging wind and hail are possible with the chance of an isolated tornado. 

The rain wraps up early Wednesday morning, leaving a cooler day.  

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 5:02 AM

