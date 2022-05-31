Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms Tuesday night
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area.
A dry morning is ahead with temperatures climbing near 90s degrees throughout the day.
Thunderstorm chances arrive later in the evening, after 5 p.m. and last into the night. Damaging wind and hail are possible with the chance of an isolated tornado.
The rain wraps up early Wednesday morning, leaving a cooler day.
