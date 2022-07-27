Chicago Weather Alert: Second front coming soon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain from the first front is still over northwest Indiana.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it will taper off with sunset. Skies may actually clear a bit overnight until the second front moves into our area.
Scattered showers may be around for the morning rush, but not expecting thunderstorms. Rain chance is only 20% and confined to the morning. Once the front clears, dry air moves in for a sunny afternoon.
TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak. Low 67.
THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearing. High 82.
