Chicago Weather Alert: Second front coming soon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain from the first front is still over northwest Indiana.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it will taper off with sunset. Skies may actually clear a bit overnight until the second front moves into our area.

Scattered showers may be around for the morning rush, but not expecting thunderstorms. Rain chance is only 20% and confined to the morning. Once the front clears, dry air moves in for a sunny afternoon.

TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak. Low 67.

THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearing. High 82.

