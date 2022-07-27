Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Second front coming soon

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: First of two fronts moving through
Chicago Weather Alert: First of two fronts moving through 02:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain from the first front is still over northwest Indiana.

mkay-current-surface-map.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it will taper off with sunset. Skies may actually clear a bit overnight until the second front moves into our area. 

futurecast-with-weather-4km-adi.png
CBS

Scattered showers may be around for the morning rush, but not expecting thunderstorms. Rain chance is only 20% and confined to the morning. Once the front clears, dry air moves in for a sunny afternoon. 

at-a-glance-tomorrow.png
CBS

TONIGHT: Shower chance by daybreak. Low 67.

THURSDAY: Morning shower chance, then clearing. High 82.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 6:38 PM

