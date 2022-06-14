Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Record heat could come to Chicago on Wednesday

By Albert Ramon

Chicago Weather Alert: Record Heat
Chicago Weather Alert: Record Heat 02:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After the Chicago area saw blazing heat on Tuesday, including a 100° reading at Midway International Airport, temperatures will only cool to the upper 80s by late evening. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s under a clear sky.

Another round of dangerous heat is in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values above 100 degrees. Record temperatures are expected at both O'Hare (97°) and Midway (99°), both of which would be the highest for those locations on June 15.

A front will be the focus for a chance of storms on Wednesday night. Storms that do develop could be strong or severe. Damaging winds are the primary threat.

Highs near 90 degrees on Thursday, then 80s on Friday. Much cooler Saturday with highs in the 70s, but upper 60s near the lake. Temperatures increase once again starting Sunday, with mid 90s for early next workweek.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and very warm. Low 80°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. Heat index values above 100 degrees. High 97°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not as hot. High 90°

Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 6:27 PM

