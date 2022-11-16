Chicago Weather Alert: More snow ahead Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Another day, another chance of snow.

Roadways should be clear for the morning commuters because only minor accumulation is expected. Evening commuters may be impacted by slow driving conditions with more snow.

Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the mid 30s, but an arctic chill settles in by the end of the week.

Highs both Friday and Saturday will be in the 20s and lows in the teens.