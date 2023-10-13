Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain Friday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS)-- After a brief break from the rain, another round arrives Friday afternoon.
Widespread soaking rain is expected to develop after noon and last through the evening.
Heavy rain could lead to flooding, which will be the main threat. The heaviest rain ends after sunset as showers continue into the night.
Rain continues into the weekend.
