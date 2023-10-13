Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain Friday afternoon

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After a brief break from the rain, another round arrives Friday afternoon.

Widespread soaking rain is expected to develop after noon and last through the evening.   

Heavy rain could lead to flooding, which will be the main threat. The heaviest rain ends after sunset as showers continue into the night. 

Rain continues into the weekend.

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

