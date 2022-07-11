Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Weather Alert: Evening storms

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening storms
Chicago First Alert Weather: Evening storms 02:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storm chance stays with us until sunset. 

cbsn-2022.png
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the front will cross the area and usher in gusty, west winds. This dry wind flow will allow for slow clearing overnight.

The morning round of rain has moved away and now southwest winds are developing ahead of the approaching front. Clouds may break for periods of sunshine, allowing instability to increase. 

futurecast-with-weather-4km-adi.png
CBS

Storm chances really depend on how the atmosphere recovers from our morning activity. If storms form, they have the potential to be strong or severe. 

daypart-3-panel-evening.png
CBS

However, Storm Prediction Center has moved Chicago out of the "slight" risk (level 2) but keep it across northwest Indiana. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm.png
CBS

Best storm timing would be just ahead of the cold front... after 4:00 p.m. and ending with sunset.

TONIGHT: Evening storm chance. Then slow clearing overnight. Low 69.

TUESDAY: Most sunny and breezy. High 85 with a gusty northwest wind. 

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 1:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.