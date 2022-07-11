Chicago Weather Alert: Evening storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storm chance stays with us until sunset.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the front will cross the area and usher in gusty, west winds. This dry wind flow will allow for slow clearing overnight.

The morning round of rain has moved away and now southwest winds are developing ahead of the approaching front. Clouds may break for periods of sunshine, allowing instability to increase.

Storm chances really depend on how the atmosphere recovers from our morning activity. If storms form, they have the potential to be strong or severe.

However, Storm Prediction Center has moved Chicago out of the "slight" risk (level 2) but keep it across northwest Indiana.

Best storm timing would be just ahead of the cold front... after 4:00 p.m. and ending with sunset.

TONIGHT: Evening storm chance. Then slow clearing overnight. Low 69.

TUESDAY: Most sunny and breezy. High 85 with a gusty northwest wind.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78.