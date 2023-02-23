Chicago Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory, rain and ice threat lingers

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Morning drizzles linger as fog moves in.

A lingering ice threat continues for Lake and McHenry counties Thursday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Lake (IN), Porter (IN) counties.

Wind will also pose a threat Thursday with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour.

Temperatures briefly touch the lower 40s before falling into the 30s.

Colder Friday before a weekend warmup arrives.