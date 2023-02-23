Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory, rain and ice threat lingers

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Morning drizzles linger as fog moves in. 

A lingering ice threat continues for Lake and McHenry counties Thursday morning. 

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Lake (IN), Porter (IN) counties. 

Wind will also pose a threat Thursday with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour. 

Temperatures briefly touch the lower 40s before falling into the 30s.  

Colder Friday before a weekend warmup arrives. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 5:15 AM

