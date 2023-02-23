Watch CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Icy conditions, power outages in McHenry County

By Jackie Kostek

Down trees, power outages in McHenry County
Down trees, power outages in McHenry County 01:56

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Salt trucks have been deployed in McHenry County as ice continues to be a threat in the area. 

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported live in the Mobile Weather Lab from McHenry County where ice is covering trees and some roads. 

Kostek said power outages impacting traffic lights in addition to the dense fog is causing dangerous driving conditions Thursday morning. Lights are out along main roadways. 

The McHenry Police Department issued a warning to avoid Route 120 from Martin to Ridge due to downed power lines. The road is completely shut down.

Temperatures above freezing are helping to melt ice.

Chicago Weather Alert: Icy conditions, power outages in McHenry County 01:24

ComEd confirmed over 92,000 customers are without power in areas in and around McHenry County. Crews are working to restore power. 

All 25 salt trucks are working to keep roads safe.   

First published on February 23, 2023 / 6:03 AM

