Chicago Weather Alert: Icy conditions, power outages in McHenry County

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Salt trucks have been deployed in McHenry County as ice continues to be a threat in the area.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported live in the Mobile Weather Lab from McHenry County where ice is covering trees and some roads.

Kostek said power outages impacting traffic lights in addition to the dense fog is causing dangerous driving conditions Thursday morning. Lights are out along main roadways.

Back out in McHenry County this morning where dense fog and power outages are making for a less-than-ideal morning commute. We have seen dark intersections and a lot of neighborhood roads closed because of downed power lines and branches twisted up in them. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/dqlOgfthDd — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) February 23, 2023

The McHenry Police Department issued a warning to avoid Route 120 from Martin to Ridge due to downed power lines. The road is completely shut down.

Temperatures above freezing are helping to melt ice.

ComEd confirmed over 92,000 customers are without power in areas in and around McHenry County. Crews are working to restore power.

All 25 salt trucks are working to keep roads safe.