Watch CBS News
Local News

Flushing the toilet? Chicagoans asked to hold off, for now

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) --The city of Chicago is hoping to avoid a repeat of incidents like this, flooded basements after heavy rains a few weeks ago.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District is asking neighbors to conserve water if they can.

They said to lessen the amount of water in sewers so they don't overflow, you can:

*Delay showers and baths.

*Flush less frequently.

*Wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 6:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.