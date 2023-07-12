Flushing the toilet? Chicagoans asked to hold off, for now
CHICAGO (CBS) --The city of Chicago is hoping to avoid a repeat of incidents like this, flooded basements after heavy rains a few weeks ago.
The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District is asking neighbors to conserve water if they can.
They said to lessen the amount of water in sewers so they don't overflow, you can:
*Delay showers and baths.
*Flush less frequently.
*Wait to run the dishwasher or washing machine.
