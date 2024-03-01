Chicago gets warm, windy weekend weather

It'll be 70 degrees on Sunday!

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warming trend sets up for the weekend.

Clouds may linger early Saturday and then depart by the afternoon. Temperatures should run a good 20 degrees above average.

It'll be windy and warm for Sunday with highs about 30 degrees above average. The gusty, dry southwest flow may elevate the risk of brush fires.

The next front arrives late day Monday. Still warm ahead of the front with scattered storms by evening.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. NOT AS COLD. LOW 35.

SATURDAY: EARLY CLOUDS THEN CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 60.

SUNDAY: WINDY & WARM. HIGH 70.

