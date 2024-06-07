Chicago Union Station stabbing victim released from hospital, suspect to stay in jail

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of stabbing a woman walking her dog on Wednesday outside of Chicago's Union Station will remain in jail.

Wilson Barreno, 25, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with the stabbing of Arlene Rado, 71, while she and her dog, Mickey, were walking on the sidewalk outside of the train station. Her husband said Barreno grabbed Rado by the neck from behind and stabbed her several times in her neck and back.

Barreno then fled but was tracked down by a good Samaritan to a parking lot in the 500 block of West Tilden. Police later arrived and arrested him about 22 minutes after the attack. Investigators at the scene recovered a box cutter and a red pocket knife from a trash can at the corner of Clinton and Canal Streets.

Alan Rado said his wife Arlene (right) was randomly stabbed Wednesday afternoon while she was walking their dog Mickey in front of Union Station. Provided to CBS

Barreno made his first appearance in court on Friday and was being held in jail without bond.

The motive behind the stabbing was unknown as of Friday. Barreno had arrived in Chicago from California earlier this week. He had a train ticket headed to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, hours before the attack took place.

Prosecutors said Barreno followed Rado in the 200 block of South Canal as she was walking outside of Union Station. They were the only two in a corridor outside of the building when he grabbed her, stabbed her, and pushed her to the ground.

Victim in "really good spirits"

Meanwhile, Rado's husband Alan, said he was grateful she left Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Friday.

"I've been able to hold my composure and feel very positive because my wife's doing great," Alan Rado said. "You know, I mean considering what happened, she's in really good spirits."

Alan described the whole experience his wife had during an everyday routine as "surreal" and "unbelievable." He said he and his wife are reconsidering how different their routines of nearly 20 years will be after the attack.

"The other day, we were talking about walking around the neighborhood and she said, 'You're gonna have to walk around with me. So I may not want to walk by myself,'" Alan said.

He added the attack was "totally unbelievable" how random and unexpected the attack was, especially considering the suspect never demanded any of his wife's money or property.

Barreno's next court appearance is scheduled for June 12.