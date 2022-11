Chicago's Turkey Trot kicks off at 9 a.m.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Turkey Trot kicks off Thanksgiving morning.

The 5K and 8K will step off from Fullerton Parkway and Cannon Drive at 9 a.m.

Money raised supports the Greater Chicago Food Depository to ensure no Chicagoan goes hungry this holiday season.