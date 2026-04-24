Things to do in Chicago this weekend: Indie Bookstore Day, Poetry Fest

Looking for something to do in Chicago this weekend? Try Indie Bookstore Day or Poetry Fest.

Saturday is a huge day for independently owned bookstores across the Chicago area; it's Indie Bookstore Day! The event is held annually the last Saturday in April.

This year more than 80 shops are joining the Chicagoland Bookstore Crawl. To participate, just select your first bookstore. There, you'll get your passport and first stamp. Then you can get a stamp at every other store you go to, no purchase required.

If you visit 10 stores, you'll get 10% off your purchases at participating stores for the rest of the year. If you make it to 15 stores and get 15 stamps, you'll get 15% off purchases at participating stores for the rest of the year.

When you make it to your 10th or 15th store, you'll receive a 10-store or 15-store championship card. Click here for a list of all participating bookstores, and here for more information about Indie Bookstore Day overall.

Saturday is also the 27th annual Chicago Poetry Fest. Presented by the Chicago Public Library Foundation, it's being held at Harold Washington Library starting at 10 a.m.

You don't have to be a poet to enjoy it; there will be poetry workshops, family-friendly performances and an American Sign Language poetry slam. There will also be plenty of sessions and panels with noted poets from around the world, and a keynote presentation from Chicago Poet Laureate Mayda del Valle.

For more information and a full schedule of events, panels and opportunities at Poetry Fest, click here.