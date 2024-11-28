7 wounded in shootings during Thanksgiving weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least seven people were hurt in shootings across Chicago during Thanksgiving weekend, according to police.

The ages of the victims range from 23 to 62.

Shootings From Wednesday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 62-year-old woman was shot just after 8 p.m. while driving in the 6100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Police said she was traveling southbound when shots were fired. She was hit in the back and taken by fire crews to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Thursday

At 12:49 a.m. in the 100 block of West 57th Street, a 51-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim walked into St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

At 1:59 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Ada, two men, 23 and 26, and a woman, 23, were in an alley when shots were fired. The 23-year-old man was taken by fire crews in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple shots to the body. The woman walked into St. Bernard Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The 26-year-old man also walked into St. Bernard's in good condition with gunshot wounds to the legs.

At 1:20 a.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street, a 27-year-old man was walking towards his vehicle when two unknown people began firing in his direction. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a graze wound to the right calf.

At 3:21 p.m., a 62-year-old man was struck by gunfire through the window of his home in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park. He was shot in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.



Unless otherwise noted, there were no arrests in either incident.

