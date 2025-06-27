Chicago tenor Rodell Rosel says opera connects people through music, emotion

Rodell Rosel is an accomplished tenor who has been singing opera in Chicago and around the country for more than two decades.

He sat down with CBS News Chicago to talk about his life and work.

"We always say opera is the Olympics of singing," he said. "Our instruments are inside our bodies."

Rosel has been in love with opera for most of his life.

"I've been singing professionally for 20 years. I'm 21," he joked.

His talent has taken Rosel across the U.S. and beyond, and he says opera is for everyone even if the language being sung is unfamiliar.

"Even though you don't understand the words, the music envelops it. It's up to the artist to interpret," Rosel explained. "When someone is saying 'My heart is broken,' it will sound like this, it's my heart is broken, it stretches it so it doesn't leave you quickly. It stays with you enough to feel the drama."

Rosel said success in opera and in life is all about being comfortable with who you are. He comfortably identifies as a gay man, but said there's more to it.

"I want to be a full, rounded person. To be able to full, rounded, you have to be able to embrace everything about you, both masculine and feminine," he said.

Rosel has been married to Steven Hunter for 11 years, and when talking about their marriage he keeps it simple.

"I will talk about it as normal and as regular as everyone else," he said. "If I'm talking to someone, 'Oh great, my husband and I are talking about going on that trip,' instead of saying, 'oh just want to let you know, I have a husband.'"

He also has many friends, some of whom he met through a group called "Asians and Friends."

"It started in 1984 as an organization to give a safe space to LGBTQ+ Asians and their allies," said president John McInteer. "In recent years we're trying to get more active in the community as well."

McINeer is Irish and one of the friends. He was introduced to the group through his partner at the time. AFC activities include fundraisers, pride parade floats and regular dim sum brunches.

"It's about our common interest and being able to open up and compare how we experience our lives in Chicago," said Rosel.

And for Rosel, life is good and opera is a never-ending education.

"I would consider it continuous learning. Just like law or medicine, we have to keep working on our voice," he said. "We have to keep working on our artistry."

Do you know someone a person or place that brings you joy? We want to share your story.

Send us your "Eye on Chicago" ideas using the form below (or clicking here):