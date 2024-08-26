Chicago teen Juan Salgado shot to death mourned at vigil

CHICAGO (CBS) —The first day of classes was difficult at Juarez Community Academy on the southwest side because they were dealing with the murder of one of their classmates, 17-year-old Juan Salgado, who was shot and killed after leaving soccer practice last week.

A vigil was held at the Juarez soccer field in Pilsen, where hundreds turned out.

From students to administrators and his coaches, many are still trying to make sense of this loss, as they describe 17-year-old Juan Salgado as a standout—not only on the field but also in the community.

He was just a week away from kicking off his senior year at Juarez Community Academy. Salgado was slated to debut as captain of the school's soccer team. Now, he's being mourned as a victim of a senseless shooting shattering the community.

Police said last Monday, the teen was driving a teammate home after soccer practice in the 3800 block of West 26th Street in Little Village when a truck pulled up on his side and fired multiple shots in Salgado's direction.

The teen was struck in the shoulder and later died at a nearby hospital.

His family, along with those who knew him, said he was not affiliated with any gangs, nor were any of his friends and they're now asking questions over why he was targeted.

His coach, Julian Gomez, described Salgado as a leader who was passionate about soccer and doing right by his family.

A GoFundMe set up to pay for funeral expenses has already raised over $20,000, but the shooting remains under investigation as no arrests have yet to be made.

The family asking anyone with information to come forward.