Chicago Teachers Union rejects factfinder report amid contract talks with CPS, strike fears mount

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As talks continue between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union, the union is rejecting a report from an independent factfinder.

The move could start the countdown to a possible strike.

Neither the CTU nor CPS have used the word "strike," but the reality is the 19-page factfinding report opens the door for teachers to prepare for one—as the two sides cannot come together after months of negotiations.

The Chicago Teachers Union and CPS are deadlocked when it comes to contract talks — they needed an arbitrator to come in and help bring the two sides together.

On Wednesday, CPS released what is called the fact-finding report.

"We've received the fact-finding report, and it has some interesting nuggets in it," said CTU President Stacy Davis Gates.

CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said at the start of the year, the CTU was still demanding a 6% raise in the first two years. The findings in the fact-finding report reveal the cost of the union's cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, proposal is $150 million — which exceeds the amount of cash available to cover it.

The report goes on to recommend COLAs of 4% in the first year and 4% to 5% — depending on the rate of inflation — in the second, third, and fourth years.

This is in the ballpark of the percentages the union wanted in the second year through the fourth.

Yet the CTU still rejects the factfinder.

"It tries to only make the collective bargaining process about money," said Davis Gates.

The CTU said the report only included recommendations concerning two out of 15 issues the union submitted — and downplays the possibility of a strike, despite the findings starting the clock for one.

"We have a landing space for this contract," said Davis Gates. "We literally can get this done. If we look at the percentage points we're apart, they're minuscule."

But Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) was no optimistic about the ramifications of the union rejecting the fact-finding report.

"The whole purpose of the fact-finding report is to bring the two sides closer together," he said. "It's distressing it may have the opposite effect."

Hopkins said he worries the immediate rejection brings a strike into reality.

"Families will flee the city of Chicago if this happens again," Hopkins said. "We can't afford it, and it's squarely on the CTU right now to prevent it from happening."

But Davis Gates said CPS and Martinez are the ones guilty of peddling doom and gloom.

"They're going to read this factfinder report, and they're going to question why the CEO continues to give doomsday reporting," she said.

The Chicago Public Schools released the following statement Wednesday night:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) respects the thorough and objective analysis of the neutral factfinder, and is carefully reviewing all of the recommendations, including the financial, operational and educational implications, to determine the most effective course of action for advancing negotiations. "The report commends the District's "admirable record in the delivery of educational services," naming CPS as "one of the top and most improved large urban school districts in the country." The report also underscores the financial obstacles faced by the District, a sentiment that was corroborated by an independent review by the Civic Federation. "The District's approach to negotiations remains fully student-centered, prioritizing the preservation and enhancement of robust programs that have supported CPS' impressive academic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. CPS is dedicated to providing educators with the compensation, tools, and resources they deserve, ensuring this is achieved in a sustainable and fiscally responsible manner. "We agree with the neutral factfinder's hope, "that this report will help facilitate the parties to reach agreement on their CBA so that they can continue the amazing job they are doing in serving our City's most precious resource, its school children."

The district is expected to respond to the report by Wednesday. But because the CTU rejected the findings, the union could legally give a 10-day notice to strike 30 days from Wednesday.