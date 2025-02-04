Chicago Teachers Union hosts school "walk-ins" amid fears over Trump immigration policies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union held "walk-ins" at several schools on Tuesday to voice concerns about the Trump administration's immigration policies, and their impact on students and families.

The union said it would hold walk-ins at more than 100 schools, including Peirce Elementary School in Uptown, where teachers, parents, and elected officials called for more protections for immigrants and more investments in classrooms throughout the city.

"Students shouldn't live in fear, immigrants are welcome here," participants chanted outside Peirce on Tuesday.

"Strong schools make strong neighborhoods make strong communities make strong cities," Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) said.

The walk-ins were part of a national day of action before the U.S. Senate considers President Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Education, Linda McMahon, a former World Wrestling Entertainment executive who served on the Connecticut State Board of Education.

They also come as President Trump is considering executive action that would dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, ending some programs and shifting some to other parts of government, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.

The walk-ins also come in the middle of contract negotiations between CTU and Chicago Public Schools leadership.

"Many of our schools are coming together like this across the city, and we're here to say two things. We're standing up for a fair contract so every school offers a world-class education in every single neighborhood in Chicago, and also standing against Trump's attacks on our community and Trump's attacks our schools," said CTU delegate Joshua Lerner.

The union is demanding CPS provide more protections for immigrants as the Trump administration has revoked a Biden-era policy that prohibited arrests by U.S. immigration agents at or near schools, places of worship, and other places deemed to be "sensitive locations."