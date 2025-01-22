Chicago Public Schools and Chicago Teachers Union begin "fact-finding" process in bid to resolve contract dispute

CTU presents proposals to "fact-finder" in effort to settle contract with CPS

CTU presents proposals to "fact-finder" in effort to settle contract with CPS

CTU presents proposals to "fact-finder" in effort to settle contract with CPS

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union on Wednesday discussed their next steps in lengthy contract talks with Chicago Public Schools.

CPS and CTU have begun fact-finding hearings this week, a required stage in negotiations before the union can legally go on strike. The fact-finder's report is expected to be released in the coming weeks, making recommendations in an effort to seek a resolution.

The union said it provided supporting documentation that its contract proposals are fair, and the district is fully able to afford the associated costs.

"What we will be doing for two days this week – today and Friday – is providing the fact finder with what's necessary for our school communities. And what's necessary for our school communities is what's necessary for our young people. If you have a school community, it has to be anchored in what children need," CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said.

The fact-finder is involved as part of the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act as part of a formal mediation process to resolve the contract dispute.

The contract between CPS and the CTU expired last June.

Earlier this month, CPS chief executive officer Pedro Martinez said the school has large deficits and cannot overextend itself during contract talks.

CPS officials said, with just $66 million in physical cash reserves, the school district cannot afford all of the union's proposals.

The district said it "remains in a precarious position" with no meaningful ability to use cash reserves to close any budget gaps. It also said it has proposed salary increases that signal its dedication to securing a fair deal.

An inspector general report released last week echoed the district's financial concerns.