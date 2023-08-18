Watch CBS News
Chicago Teachers Union hosting back-to-school summer jam in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – Before students say goodbye to break, there is one more summer jam happening Friday. 

The event will be hosted by the Chicago Teachers Union, along with parents, community groups, elected leaders, and mutual aid organizations. 

It will allow students and their families to say goodbye to summer and get the help they need for the school year.

It'll be located at the CTU headquarters in West Town. There will be school supply giveaways, free haircuts, a mobile clinic with health screenings, and free teeth cleanings.

It kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

