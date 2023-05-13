Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center offering in-person tax help Saturday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you got a notice from the IRS or have questions about your 2023 return, the Chicago Taxpayer Assistance Center is here to help.

They're hosting a face-to-face assistance service today in downtown Chicago.

Taxpayers can swing by their office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to talk to experts about any problems or concerns.

No appointment is necessary.

The event will happen at the Chicago IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in the Federal Building near Jackson and Dearborn.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 8:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.