Chicago IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center offering in-person tax help Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you got a notice from the IRS or have questions about your 2023 return, the Chicago Taxpayer Assistance Center is here to help.

They're hosting a face-to-face assistance service today in downtown Chicago.

Taxpayers can swing by their office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to talk to experts about any problems or concerns.

No appointment is necessary.

The event will happen at the Chicago IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in the Federal Building near Jackson and Dearborn.