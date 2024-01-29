The sun in Chicago is setting after 5 p.m. -- finally

(CBS) CHICAGO -- Say goodbye to 4pm sunsets. After Sunday, the sun now sets after 5 p.m. CT in Chicago.

The city is halfway through the winter season. Spring is now 50 days away.

Between freezing rain, dangerously frigid temps, and for some areas, over two feet of snow, Monday's sunshine was a warm welcome.Here's a look at future sunset times in 2024:

You'll have some time to go on a long walk with your date for Valentine's Day, when the sunset is at 5:21 p.m.

The first sunset at 5:30 p.m. will be February 21st.

Clocks will move forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time on March 10.

On St. Patrick's Day, Chicago will be lucky and get its first 7 p.m. sunset.

May 11th: 8 p.m. sunset.

June 20th: 8:29 p.m. sunset