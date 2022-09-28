Chicago students from Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School honored for helping others

Chicago students from Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School honored for helping others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A blindfolded surprise for two students at Chicago Public Schools' Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School during an assembly on Wednesday.

It's all for making a difference in their school.

From the Chicago Bulls, Benny the Bull and the Luvabulls were on hand as Amanda Garcia and Lisett Avalos were honored as Martin Luther King, Jr. Changemakers.

Garcia and Avalos created a peer-mentoring program, leading a group of 10 seniors every Wednesday afternoon, as they mentor 22 sophomores and juniors as part of the early college program.

They also lead a tutoring program every Thursday with 30 freshmen students.