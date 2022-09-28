Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago students from Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School honored for helping others

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago students from Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School honored for helping others
Chicago students from Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School honored for helping others 01:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A blindfolded surprise for two students at Chicago Public Schools' Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School during an assembly on Wednesday.

It's all for making a difference in their school.

From the Chicago Bulls, Benny the Bull and the Luvabulls were on hand as Amanda Garcia and Lisett Avalos were honored as Martin Luther King, Jr. Changemakers.

Garcia and Avalos created a peer-mentoring program, leading a group of 10 seniors every Wednesday afternoon, as they mentor 22 sophomores and juniors as part of the early college program.

They also lead a tutoring program every Thursday with 30 freshmen students.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 6:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.