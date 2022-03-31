Chicago street sweepers hit the road Friday for cleaning season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicagoans may have to find new new places to park starting Friday as the city starts street sweeping season.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation announced that starting said starting Friday, April 1 and going through mid-November, the city will roll out street sweepers "at regularly scheduled times to clear debris from Chicago streets."

Beginning Friday, street sweepers, dozens of them, will start "to clear the debris and leaves that have accumulated during winter months on both residential and arterial streets." That includes any leftover items used for "dibs."

"Keeping Chicago streets clean is a top priority for the department, and we work hard year-round to ensure garbage and debris are picked up in all areas of our city," said Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by following the parking restrictions related to street sweeping."

The department said Chicago residents should check for the bright orange signs showing temporary parking restrictions. The signs are posted two days before to scheduled street sweeping in that area. Some places have permanent signs that "specify a once-per-week period when parking is prohibited for street sweeping."

Chicagoans can also track where the street sweepers are going, in real time, online with the Sweeper Tracker.

To check out the 2022 street sweeping schedule, go to the DSS website. City residents can also look at Sweeper Tracker to find specific dates and locations of where the street sweepers will be in their neighborhood.

