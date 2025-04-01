Chicago street cleaning starts Tuesday, April 1; winter overnight parking bans end

The overnight winter parking ban is officially over for the season in Chicago, but that means street sweeping has returned.

Street cleaning season officially started on April 1 in Chicago. Crews will start making the rounds to clear debris and litter from the streets.

That means you need to be careful where you park. The Department of Streets and Sanitation will put up warning signs hours before sweepers are scheduled to pass through to allow residents to move their cars.

Schedules for all of the city's 50 wards are posted on the department's website. Only one side of the street, east-west or north-south, is swept at a time.

You can also view street sweepers online in real time or call 311 to request a street sweeping appointment.