Chicago State University to officially launch first football program in 2026

After years of planning, Chicago State University is officially launching its first football team. The school is launching the only NCAA Division 1 football program in the City of Chicago.

"We are Chicago State. That's what we've been doing since we've been founded, and like I said, it's just part of what we do. We make history, and it's just a step in the right direction," Chicago State football coach Bobby Rome II said.

The Chicago State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday unanimously approved the addition of football, following more than three years of preparations, including the hiring of Rome as the coach in April.

"Our first announcement is that we were studying football, and that we were bringing the decision to fundraise to our board. Our board approved our ability to fundraise for the sport. Then we went back to the board to get approval to hire a football coach to be the face of the program," Chicago State president Zaldwaynaka "Z" Scott said.

Rome said they'll start recruiting transfer students after the new year, and look for a diverse roster of freshman for the fall semester.

"The transfer portal opens up January 2nd, so we're very eager for that date as well. We're looking at that date as Christmas, but until we get to that point, we're going to hit every level we can. We're going to evaluate every student-athlete," Rome said.

The students will practice on natural turf on campus, which is under construction.

"We've been looking at in stages. So basically, to operate in spring, it's going to be over $700,000, but we wanted to make sure that all of that money didn't come from students," Scott said.

Scott said they have more than 300 donors to the program. School officials said this new program is expected to expand athletic opportunities, enhance student life, and strengthen community connections.

"We pride ourselves in being a part of the community, providing opportunities for young people. This is a really great place to be," said Dr. Monique Carroll, the university's vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.

University officials said their first Cougars football game will be held at SeatGeek Stadium in southwest suburban Bridgeview on Aug. 29, 2026.

The university also aims to build its own $50 million stadium in the future.