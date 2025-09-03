Chicago Stars FC moves out of Bridgeview to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston

Chicago Stars move out of Bridgeview to new stadium in Evanston

Chicago Stars move out of Bridgeview to new stadium in Evanston

The Chicago Stars FC is moving out of Bridgeview, Illinois, and into the north suburbs for their 2026 season.

The women's soccer team announced Wednesday they are heading north to Evanston, Illinois, where they will play their next season at Northwestern Medicine Field at martin Stadium.

The Stars said the move is a recommitment to advancing women's sports, and added it makes the team's games more accessible since the new stadium is accessible by the CTA L train, buses and Metra.

The team made the announcement from the Ryan Fieldhouse on the Northwestern University campus.

The first game at the new stadium will be on Sept. 7 against the Orlando Pride.