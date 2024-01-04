Chicago's St. Bede School grad starts fundraiser to keep her alma mater open

Grad from Chicago's St. Bede School fights to keep her alma mater from closing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out for a north suburban community trying to save their school.

St. Bede School in Ingleside will close unless it raises thousands of dollars in a matter of weeks.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray tells us how one graduate is determined to keep the doors open.

"It was kind of a shock. It was a mix of emotions. We were like, no, this can't be happening."

Mary Sweeney is in disbelief that a school where many generations of her family attended could potentially close.

"There was the rally. And everyone was like, well we gotta do something," said Sweeney.

Just three weeks ago, the pastor shared a letter from the parish saying the school has 44 days to raise $400,000 or the school will close.

Susan Lutzke graduated from the school three years ago. After the high school senior found out, she made it her mission to keep the doors open.

"The next morning, when I got to school, I made the GoFundMe in the parking lot, like before we went in, I didn't tell anybody. And then I left it there. The only reason it is where it is is because somebody found it," Lutzke said.

"I was just totally freaked out at first and then after we were talking, you know what, we kind of like this that it's coming from a student," said Susan's mother Tina Lutzke.

With permission from the school, the graduate raised more than 309 thousand dollars in 23 days.

"I think it goes to show how close we all are and how we're a family and we're going to make the most out of it, even if it's a situation that we don't have control over," said Susan Lutzke.

So why is the school in jeopardy of closing? The Archdiocese of Chicago blames politicians.

In a statement, it said...

"When Illinois lawmakers decided to end the Invest in Kids scholarship program, they jeopardized many schools throughout the state, including St. Bede. These schools must now try to replace those scholarship funds, which will be difficult."

"It was tough, but we gotta do what we can. If we did nothing, we would have never known what we could have done," said Tina Lutzke.

They have 22 days to raise less than $100,000 before the school closes.

the archdiocese says with the loss of the tax credit scholarship, they can only commit 50 thousand dollars to support the school this year and next year.

