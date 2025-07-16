17-year-old girl shot in both legs while walking on Chicago's South Side

Police are searching for the man who shot a 17-year-old girl in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., Chicago police said the teen was walking outside in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue when a man fired multiple shots in her direction and left the scene.

Police said the 17-year-old girl was hit in both legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. She was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Area Two detectives are investigating.