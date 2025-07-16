Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old girl shot in both legs while walking on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Police are searching for the man who shot a 17-year-old girl in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood on Tuesday night. 

Around 8:50 p.m., Chicago police said the teen was walking outside in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue when a man fired multiple shots in her direction and left the scene. 

Police said the 17-year-old girl was hit in both legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital. She was listed in good condition. 

No arrests have been made in this case. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.