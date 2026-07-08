1 dead, 1 injured after shootings on Chicago's South Side

One person was killed, and another was injured after two shootings less than a mile apart on Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., officers found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 900 block of West 54th Street. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died.

Then, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of West 59th Street for a report of a person shot.

Police said a 66-year-old woman was outside waiting for a ride when shots were fired from two passing SUVs.

The woman was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating both shootings. No arrests have been made.

Video from the scene near 54th and Peoria streets in the Back of the Yards neighborhood showed officers responding to what appeared to be a large teen gathering in the street. Officers remained at the scene until midnight.

Police have not confirmed if the incidents were connected.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for details.