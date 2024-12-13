Watch CBS News
Chicago South Side man, Zumba goer, celebrates milestone birthday

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in the Morgan Park neighborhood is celebrating a big milestone.

William Taylor has turned 100 years old. While most people his age would be kicking back, he spends most of his time kicking up his heels in Zumba class.

On Friday, the Blue Door Neighborhood Center, where Taylor takes his classes, turned it into a party.

Staff, neighbors, and fellow Zumba classmates celebrated the man who is still outdancing people half his age.

"Over the years, I've had my fun. I don't regret anything that I've ever done or said," Taylor said.

Taylor takes classes twice weekly, proving it's never too old to shimmy and shake. 

