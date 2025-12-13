Child found after being taken inside stolen car on Chicago's South Side

A child was found after being kidnapped inside a stolen car on Sunday night on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago police said a 30-year-old man left his car running in the 7300 block of South Lafayette with a 10-year-old in the back seat. Police said two men then entered and fled with the child inside.

Police said the car was located with the child inside shortly after in the 400 block of South Stewart.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.