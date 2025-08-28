Watch CBS News
Apartment fire under investigation on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Apartment fire under investigation on Chicago's South Side
An apartment fire is under investigation in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Thursday morning. 

Just before 1:30 a.m., flames and smoke were seen pouring from an apartment building in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue. 

Police said 14 people safely escaped the building, and no injuries were reported. 

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

