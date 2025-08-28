Apartment fire under investigation on Chicago's South Side

An apartment fire is under investigation in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., flames and smoke were seen pouring from an apartment building in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue.

Police said 14 people safely escaped the building, and no injuries were reported.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.